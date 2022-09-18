Meet the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Jacqueline Blake joins the show as a friend during Season 7. Pic credit: @thejacquelineblake/Instagram

The main cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 will feature the same Housewives from Season 6, but two additional members are playing “friend” roles — one OG and one newcomer.

The OG returning is Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who played a role in recruiting much of the original Potomac cast. The other friend, a newcomer, is Jacqueline Blake.

The newest addition to Potomac comes to the show, thanks to Mia Thornton.

However, the relationship between Mia and Jacqueline will raise eyebrows due to “unusual behavior.”

And it seems that Jacqueline and Mia’s relationship dramatically changed since Jacqueline joined the show, but more on that later.

A Bravo biography for the new cast member says, “Jacqueline Blake joins as a Friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is.”

Who is Jacqueline Blake, the new ‘Friend’ of RHOP Season 7?

Jacqueline’s Instagram biography shows she is a “girl mom” and a Human Resources Director. She also lists herself as the company’s CEO for Ava & Blakely, named after her two daughters.

A scroll through her Instagram features a photo with her parents as she holds a Clark University diploma.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jacqueline and Mia were last spotted in June on Jacqueline’s feed. Friends, including Ashley Darby, joined the two. But the Instagram post is the last time either appears on the other’s feed. Furthermore, Mia isn’t tagged in the photo featuring the three Bravo ladies.

To add to the confusion, Jacqueline and Mia don’t follow each other on Instagram at all. And recently, Mia shared a shady message that may have been directed at Jacqueline.

Pic credit: @thejacquelineblake/Instagram

It looks like Jacqueline befriended the Grande Dame, Karen Huger.

Interestingly enough, Karen is the one who allegedly brought Mia on the show because of an outside friendship with the former “entertainer” at a “five-star restaurant.” An Instagram post from last month shows the two laughing and appearing buddy-buddy.

Pic credit: @thejacquelineblake/Instagram

It also appears that Ashley and Charrisse are friends with Jacqueline because they both comment on her IG and follow the new Bravo star.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premieres in October

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 trailer dropped earlier this month, and it looks good.

Ashley Darby’s separation from Michael Darby, Mia Thornton’s health struggles and martini toss, and Chris Bassett making Gizelle Bryant uncomfortable will all be storylines.

The premiere will be 75-minutes, meaning it will likely be action-packed as the Potomac ladies bring the drama.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premieres October 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.