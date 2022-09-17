Ashley Darby goes braless in sheer white dress for celebration

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby goes braless with friends for a night on the town. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is clinging to her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ as the season ends.

Her latest reveal featured the mother-of-two in a braless white gown as she celebrated the anniversary of two friends.

She shared the post on her Instagram Stories, where fans have grown accustomed to seeing photos and videos of the reality star’s daily life.

Fresh off a quick trip to New York Fashion Week, Ashley returned to the DMV, where she got dressed up and celebrated at a friend’s gathering.

One of the friends often appears on Ashley’s Instagram as part of her glam team.

The trio took shots on a rooftop bar, before posing for a group photo.

Ashley Darby celebrates an anniversary in braless dress

She wore an asymmetrical dress, featuring one strap and a midi hem, paired with transparent peep toe wedges featuring rhinestones. Ashley sported the look with hoop earrings and multiple rings on her fingers.

She added white text to the IG Story, revealing she was celebrating a year anniversary of something, but she did not provide more information.

Ashley ditched her lashes and let her curls out with a half-up, half-down style.

It seems that the mother of Dean and Dylan is single and ready to mingle. However, the recently released Season 7 RHOP trailer calls into question how single Ashley is.

Robyn Dixon says Ashley Darby ‘brings it’ for RHOP Season 7

Robyn Dixon revealed on her shared podcast with Gizelle Bryant that fans should look out for Ashley in Season 7.

After two pregnant seasons, Ashley is back to being the “old Ashley,” which may excite longtime viewers of the Potomac franchise.

While Gizelle told Reasonably Shady podcast listeners that Karen Huger is the one to bring the drama, Robyn pointed her finger at another Potomac OG–Ashley.

She teased listeners, “You’re gonna see a different Ashley. You’re gonna see the old Ashley, but you’re gonna see a very different Ashley.” Robyn continued, “I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like, ‘Oh, it’s time to play.'”

Ashley separated from her husband, Michael Darby, after eight years during Season 7 filming.

However, when Ashley reveals that she and Michael recently bought a home during the trailer for Season 7, Karen Huger exclaims, “That ain’t no damn divorce.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 debuts October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.