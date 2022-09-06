Here is the first look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 trailer is here and promises drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Just a day after the new photo from The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 made the rounds–the trailer is here.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 teaser is full of drama.

The drop comes one week after Bravo released the Season 3 trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The trailer has all the components of an excellent season, including a drink toss, a cancer-faking allegation, divorce talk, and cheating rumors.

A familiar face returns as Season 1 OG Charrisse Jordan makes an appearance in the trailer. Charrisse doesn’t come empty-handed–she reveals that Karen was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn’t Ray.

Another recognizable face appears– The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas. Peter makes an appearance, and the ladies wonder if he is dating Gizelle. Gizelle wants to keep her distance from Wendy Osefo for some reason.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 has marriage drama

Of course, the headline news of Season 7 was Ashley Darby’s separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby. Ashley reveals that she and Michael bought a home together, which prompts Karen to say, “that ain’t no damn divorce.”

Robyn Dixon discusses marriage for another season, but after she and Juan obtained a marriage license last month, the marriage seems more likely than ever. The trailer shows Robyn discussing a prenuptial agreement with an infidelity clause.

Robyn wants to talk about Mia Thornton’s health struggles. As Monsters and Critics reported, Mia Thornton revealed she had cancer earlier this year. However, it appears that Mia goes back and forth about the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Gizelle appears to allege that Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, made her feel uncomfortable. She suggests that many married men have tried it with her, indicating Chris wants to cheat on Candiace with Gizelle. During the trailer, Candiace exclaims that Gizelle is dead to her.

There was also a glass-throwing incident in the preview.

Season 7 RHOP Cast includes two ‘Friend’ appearances

According to PEOPLE, Season 7 will have two ‘Friend’ cast members.

The first Friend is Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who fans may remember as the OG from Seasons 1 and 2. She returns with some allegations about Karen and Ray’s marriage.

A second Friend is Mia Thornton’s close pal, Jacqueline Blake. The close nature of Mia and Jacqueline’s friendship will reportedly be a topic of conversation.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.