Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon obtain their marriage license

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is one step closer to marrying former NBA player Juan Dixon for a second time. Earlier this month, the two obtained their marriage permit– a legal document that couples must present in order for a wedding to be legitimate.

The relationship between Robyn and Juan has been an ongoing source of drama and questions for six seasons. During the Season 5 finale, Juan proposed to Robyn at a big party, and things looked like they were finally moving in the right direction.

However, Robyn’s tax issues and the global pandemic were reasons for the two postponing their marriage again.

According to E! News, Juan and Robyn are serious about making marriage plans a reality because the two obtained a marriage license. The marriage license was acquired less than two weeks ago, on August 18.

Now, all Robyn and Juan have to do is say, “I do.”

That could be a Season 8 storyline.

Robyn and Juan Dixon married in 2005

Robyn and Juan got married for the first time in 2005. They went on to have two sons, Corey and Carter.

However, as explained on the show, there were infidelity issues on Juan’s part, and the two divorced in 2012.

But since she and Juan graced Bravo screens during The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 1, the divorced couple has lived together for the benefit of Corey and Carter.

While some, including Michael Darby, questioned whether or not Juan and Robyn would say “I do” again, the papers certainly increased the odds.

Robyn Dixon says her relationship works for her

While reality tv can be detrimental for most couples, Robyn said it had the opposite effect on her relationship.

Robyn appeared on the Bravo online exclusive Housewife to Housewife with RHONJ star Dolores Catania. The two discussed parallels in their relationships, with Robyn opening up about hers.

According to Robyn, negativity from viewers and cast members brought her and Juan closer.

She revealed, “The negativity from the show actually pushed us together. It’s like you want to have each other’s back. You want to speak up for that person. When you see how cold the world is out there, you want to be with the one who has your back regardless.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 trailer is expected any day now.