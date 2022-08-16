Robyn Dixon in blue bikini is all smiles at beach

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon in a blue bikini hits her favorite place. Pic credit: @robyndixon10/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is at the beach in a bikini.

The excursion comes as her green-eyed bandit counterpart, Gizelle Bryant, takes her daughters for a vacation across Europe.

Robyn went bare-faced for the short clip, wearing only false lashes as she offered a big smile for the camera. She shared the content a few hours after dropping a new episode of the podcast she hosts with Gizelle called Reasonably Shady.

Robyn added blue text over the short video which read, “No better place,” next to a starry-eyed emoji.

Robyn’s short blonde hair was secured in a low bun with a center part. She carried a bottle of water, revealing her pink-tipped manicure.

Behind Robin were wet sand, rocks, and waves. She added a squiggly line to represent ocean waves and a small sun emoji to capture the ambiance of her outing.