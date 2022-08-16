Robyn Dixon in blue bikini is all smiles at beach

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is at the beach in a bikini.
The excursion comes as her green-eyed bandit counterpart, Gizelle Bryant, takes her daughters for a vacation across Europe.
Robyn went bare-faced for the short clip, wearing only false lashes as she offered a big smile for the camera. She shared the content a few hours after dropping a new episode of the podcast she hosts with Gizelle called Reasonably Shady.
Robyn added blue text over the short video which read, “No better place,” next to a starry-eyed emoji.
Robyn’s short blonde hair was secured in a low bun with a center part. She carried a bottle of water, revealing her pink-tipped manicure.
Behind Robin were wet sand, rocks, and waves. She added a squiggly line to represent ocean waves and a small sun emoji to capture the ambiance of her outing.
The share comes as Season 5 addition Dr. Wendy Osefo teases what is to come.
Wendy Osefo teases Season 7 of RHOP
The Potomac Housewives are doing their part, drumming up excitement and publicity for Season 7. The women are not supposed to disclose details about the show without authorization from Bravo. As such, they provide tidbits of information to keep fans wanting more.
She tweeted, “Chilllleeee! Y’all are in for a treat this season because…” followed by an emotional range of emojis.
Although a premiere date has not been confirmed, Bravo sources believe the show will begin October 9th.
Robyn Dixon and many Potomac Housewives are on vacation
Many of the cast members from the Potomac franchise are on vacation.
Soon, the trailer for Season 7 will drop, and the ladies will be responsible for promoting the show on social media and through interviews and appearances. Until then, the ladies are free to vacation and are doing just that.