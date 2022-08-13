Robyn Dixon shows she got it from her mama

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is posing with her beautiful mom. Pic credit: @robyndixon10/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is proving she got it from her mama in a new photo with her mother, Gladys (Gigi) Bragg.

Robyn posted a photo with her beautiful mom on her Instagram page for her 564k followers. She kept the caption simple, writing, “Hi Gigi,” with some loving emojis.

It was clear from the smiling photo that Robyn got her looks from her gorgeous mom. Both ladies sat with huge smiles, matching hairstyles and casual t-shirts. While Robyn got her beauty from Gigi, it also appears she got her business prowess from her mother.

Robyn revealed on the show that she grew up with a silver spoon in her mouth due to the success of her parents, Guy and Gladys Bragg.

Robyn’s mom is one smart cookie, she was a professor for years, and her LinkedIn reveals she attained her MBA from Wharton at Penn State.

She is the CEO of a Specialty Marketing and Printing Services company, which explains how Robyn got started with her hat line called Embellished.

Robyn Dixon talks about her allegiance to Gizelle Bryant

Robyn appeared with The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania, where they discussed their experiences on each franchise.

Robyn and Gizelle Bryant came into The Real Housewives of Potomac as best friends and are known as the “green-eyed bandits.”

The two now host a podcast called Reasonably Shady and maintain a tight bond.

Robyn shared, “Gizelle and I, we’re similar. I don’t need her to fight my battles; she doesn’t need me to fight her battles. But I’ll stick up for her; she’ll stick up for me. But people have a problem when I stick up for her. A lot of people think she’s the puppet master, and I’m the puppet.”

She continued, “There are so many times on the show where I’ve called Gizelle out on stuff that she did, or I’ve disagreed with stuff that she’s done, but no one ever wants to pay attention to that.”

Robyn concluded, “I tell her when she’s wrong. I support her when she’s right.”

Robyn Dixon discusses her relationship with Juan Dixon

Robyn and Dolores also talked about the similarities between their relationship dynamics.

Robyn revealed that when her RHOP castmates questioned her relationship with Juan Dixon, it brought the two closer.

She shared, “The negativity from the show actually pushed us together. It’s like you want to have each other’s back. You want to speak up for that person. When you see how cold the world is out there, you want to be with the one who has your back regardless.”

Robyn joked, “If we were still married, oh my gosh, I would absolutely hate him.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is expected to air on Bravo this fall.