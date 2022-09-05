Bravo drops the first look at Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and it’s red hot

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is right around the corner with a cast photo drop. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/@robyndixon10/Instagram

With the Season 3 trailer of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City dropping last week, fans knew it was only a matter of time before Bravo dropped the RHOP Season 7 trailer.

And while the Potomac trailer is expected any day now, Bravo subtly dropped the new cast photo for Season 7, and the ladies look red hot.

A Bravo fan account revealed the news on Twitter about Bravo dropping the cast photo on YouTube.

The ladies wore red gowns, with each woman looking amazing.

The cast photo features The Grande Dame, Karen Huger, in the center, with Candiace Dillard Bassett on one side and Ashley Darby on the other. Seated next to Candiace was OG Gizelle Bryant, and seated next to Ashley was Gizelle’s partner-in-crime, Robyn Dixon.

At each end were last year’s newbie, Mia Thornton, and Season 5 newcomer, Wendy Osefo.

The casting during Season 6 was solid and received favorable reviews from fans, so it is no surprise that Bravo kept the cast the same.

The #RHOP Season 7 cast photo popped up on YouTube TV! pic.twitter.com/d2hwfeNbyq Sign up for our newsletter! September 4, 2022

RHOP Season 7 cast photo

Karen rocked a red gown with a chest cutout and a thigh-high slit. Ashley sported a deeper red hue featuring sequins and a halterneck.

Candiace wore a deeper red with a strapless ensemble, opera gloves, and a high thigh slit.

Gizelle rocked a sequin-adorned dress similar to Ashley’s but strapless. Mia sported a tight red dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline.

Robyn wore a bright red dress that was strapless. Wendy rocked a red dress with a satiny finish, thigh-high slit, and off-the-shoulder straps.

Season 7 promises tons of drama

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac promises a ton of drama, partially because Ashley Darby’s separation from Michael Darby happened during filming.

Robyn teased on her podcast with Gizelle Bryant called Reasonably Shady, “I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like, ‘Oh, it’s time to play.’ You’re gonna see a different Ashley. You’re gonna see the old Ashley, but you’re gonna see a very different Ashley.”

Gizelle said that fans should look forward to Karen Huger.

Gizelle revealed, “I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven, Andy don’t fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 trailer will drop any day now and is expected to premiere in October.