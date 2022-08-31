The shocking RHOSLC Season 3 trailer is here

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 trailer is here. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

The trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 is here and promises a release date of less than one month.

Just one day after Jen Shah’s Instagram Story revealed racist accusations against some of her cast members, the trailer has arrived, and it’s juicy.

Bravo dropped the long-awaited trailer today and fans are going crazy.

The teaser begins with snowy landscapes in wintery Utah, where the show films. Whitney Rose declares, “I am done being everyone’s pawn.” The clip jumps to Jen Shah, who shrieks, “I am innocent!”

The clip features Heather Gay as she removes her sunglasses to reveal a swollen black eye to Meredith Marks. Meredith, who is wearing undereye patches, gasps and covers her mouth in apparent shock.

Heather says in the confessional, “We are pulling at a thread on a sweater. This is not the end, this is the beginning.”

RHOSLC Season 3: Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose drama

The trailer cuts to Heather and Meredith who are twerking on their knees in lingerie next to an adult dancer. Lisa Barlow is shooting hoops with her eldest son Jack and asks him about his college plans. Jack reveals that there is no point in college, much to the dismay of Lisa. It seems Lisa will have issues on multiple fronts because another scene features Lisa and her husband, John, talking about their marriage.

In another scene, Meredith, Lisa, and Whitney appear to be screaming at each other with full glasses of wine, discussing alleged sexual favors. Meredith declares to Whitney, “I have been played.” Whitney asks by who, and Meredith responds pointing at Whitney and saying, “you.”

In another scene, Jen Shah claims she got played by Stuart Smith. Fans will recall that Stuart and Jen got arrested at the same time. A new Housewife, who appears to be Asian-American, curses out Jen and warns her to be nice if she wants “money on her books.” That is a phrase for giving someone money while they are in prison to pay for commissary and other luxuries.

Finally, Heather and Whitney appear to make physical contact, with Whitney sticking her finger in Heather’s face and Heather shoving her out of the way.

Although “Bad Weather” recently filmed in Thailand appearing on good terms, it should be interesting to see how the conflict plays out.

Jen Shah makes accusations against costars

Yesterday, an Instagram Story by Jen made shockwaves.

She made six blind item-style accusations against some of her cast members. The IG Story detailed micro-aggressions and even a racial slur against her younger son, Sharrieff Jr.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.