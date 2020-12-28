Maya Vander says Christine Quinn is ‘impulsive’ and throws Selling Sunset cast under the bus for fame

Is there a feud brewing between Selling Sunset co-stars Maya Vander and Christine Quinn?

Based on the comments Maya just made, there might be one very soon.

The Real Estate agent had a lot to say about her controversial castmate during a recent interview.

And it seems she’s not too keen about all the attention Quinn has been getting since the popular Netflix show premiered.

Maya also has a bone to pick with the blonde beauty who recently dubbed her as a gossip during a previous interview.

Is Maya “the gossiper” on the team?

In an interview obtained by Daily Mail, Maya made it clear that she did not appreciate comments made by Quinn about her.

Apparently, the reality TV star called her “the gossiper” on the team, and Vander is none too pleased about it.

“Christine just did an interview which actually caught me by surprise. I heard she said I’m ‘the gossiper’ or something, but I really don’t want to be involved in the drama,” noted the mom-of-two. She added, “Sure, will I ask questions that will lead to an uncomfortable conversation, yeah, I do that, but not to create anything. I really couldn’t care less to be honest.”

The Selling Sunset star shared that she prefers to be out of the spotlight, unlike her co-star, Christine.

“I do sell real estate it’s my profession and full-time job and I like it to be this way. So, if I’m less [in] the spotlight and less in the mix of the drama, I prefer that,” said Maya.

Maya says Christine will throw castmates under the bus

During her chat with the media outlet, the Netflix personality had lots more to say about all the drama that happens on the show.

And Maya makes it her point of duty to stay out of it. She confessed, “I have a very nice work thing going on for myself and I just don’t want to destroy it being on a reality show and fighting with people.”

“To be fair, there’s enough anyway, Christine obviously gained a lot of interviews and articles because she’s got such a no-nonsense attitude and she’s clearly not scared to say anything, is she?” added Vander.

The Israeli beauty continued, “Yeah, she can throw all of us under the bus, but she says things and I think she’s very impulsive, and that’s fine. She wants to ride the success; she wants to get the great PR and that’s fine.”

However, Maya did have some nice things to say about Quinn.

“But, you know, she also makes the show because she’s very fun to watch and she’s great and entertaining…” noted Maya.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.