Maurissa Gunn says the ‘old me is gone’

Bachelor Nation’s Maurissa Gunn has hope for the ‘new’ her. Pic credit: ABC

Maurissa Gunn has had ups and downs within The Bachelor franchise.

From being eliminated in week one on The Bachelor Season 24 to getting engaged to Riley Christian on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and later shockingly calling off the engagement, Maurissa’s experience within the franchise has been eventful.

Recently, Maurissa appeared to declare that she’s put all of that drama behind her as she announced that the old her is gone.

Maurissa Gunn details old and new versions of herself

Maurissa Gunn took to Instagram to share a photo of herself against a colorful backdrop.

In the photo, Maurissa looked off to the side, showing off her flawless makeup and side profile while slicking her hair back into a long braided ponytail.

Maurissa wore an all-black ensemble with white lettering. The outfit contrasted the eye-catching bright background that appeared to be a floral float with vibrant yellows, oranges, and purples.

She captioned the post, “Old me is gone, the new me just keeps improving.”

Maurissa Gunn makes history on Bachelor in Paradise

While Maurissa looks to her future, she also made quite a splash in her past, with her Bachelor in Paradise love story making history.

The Bachelor viewers didn’t get much chance to know Maurissa on The Bachelor Season 24 as she was eliminated by Peter Weber in the first week. That all changed on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where Maurissa became one of the few to make it all the way to the end of the season.

Maurissa started her BIP journey by exploring a connection with The Bachelorette Season 17 cat-loving crooner Connor Brennan.

While Maurissa and Connor got along well, Maurissa chose to leave Connor behind and pursue a more serious relationship with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Riley Christian.

Riley and Maurissa had instant chemistry on the island and appeared to only fall more in love as the season went on.

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 came to an end, Riley got on one knee and proposed to Maurissa as he felt she was the one he wanted to spend all his Sunday Mornings with.

Maurissa said yes, and the moment was groundbreaking for The Bachelor franchise since Riley and Maurissa became the first Black couple to get engaged within the franchise.

Unfortunately, the pair called off their engagement in early 2022 and went separate ways.

Riley and Maurissa have both expressed a desire for new beginnings now that they’re single.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.