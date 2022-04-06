Maurissa Gunn shows off her full glam makeup look  

Maurissa Gunn shines in a full face of makeup. Pic credit: ABC

Maurissa Gunn has often wowed Bachelor Nation with her beauty, and her recent makeup makeover was no exception.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star had a makeup artist give her the glam treatment as she got professionally dolled up.

Maurissa showed her transformative final glam look with friends and followers.

Maurissa Gunn gets glammed up

Maurissa Gunn has enjoyed sharing her sense of style with followers, from her gorgeous hairstyles to her night-out outfits.

Recently, Maurissa had some fun getting glammed up by a makeup artist.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Maurissa gave fans’ a glimpse of the process as the makeup artist worked her magic.

Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Maurissa then gave fans a view of the final look as she smiled at the camera.

Maurissa’s makeup included a glamorous, dramatic eyeshadow, blush, and a glossy lip.

The Bachelor Nation star appeared to love her results as she wrote, “She slayed this look.”

Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Maurissa Gunn navigates single life after Bachelor in Paradise

Maurissa had a very brief experience on The Bachelor Season 24 as she was eliminated in week one.

While Maurissa didn’t get much of a chance to strike up a connection with Bachelor lead Peter Weber, she had a lot more success on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Maurissa found love with Riley Christian on Bachelor in Paradise, and the pair made it all the way to the finale, where they got engaged.

Riley and Maurissa’s engagement was historic as they became the first Black couple ever to get engaged on both Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor franchise as a whole.

Maurissa and Riley’s relationship continued away from the cameras, with the couple even giving fans a glimpse into their lives through their TikTok and videos of their Sunday morning routine.

Despite appearing like a great match, the couple began to remove photos of one another and post ominous messages that suggested there was trouble in paradise.

After much speculation that Riley and Maurissa had broken up, the couple confirmed that they had, in fact, gone their separate ways.

No longer engaged, Maurissa has often documented her journey back into single life, such as enjoying ‘Galentines Day’ rather than Valentine’s Day and connecting with family and friends.

Maurissa has been transparent about her anxieties and ups and downs, but she appears to be hopeful about her future overall.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.