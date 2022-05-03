Connor Brennan reunites with BIP crush Maurissa Gunn

Bachelor Nation’s Connor Brennan receives support from Bachelor Nation on first tour stop. Pic credit: ABC

Connor Brennan has embarked on a tour to share his music across Texas and Georgia.

The Bachelor Season 17 crooner’s first stop on tour led him to Atlanta, Georgia, where Bachelor Nation stars came out to support him.

Maurissa Gunn, Connor’s former interest in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, was one of the Bachelor Nation stars at Connor’s show.

Maurissa Gunn and Connor Brennan embrace in Atlanta

Connor Brennan and Maurissa Gunn took to their Instagram stories to share a photo from their sweet weekend reunion.

Maurissa and Connor were all smiles in the photo as they wrapped their arms around one another at Connor’s show.

Connor bared his chest in a gray shirt while Maurissa looked cute and casual in a black crop top and jeans. She also slicked her hair back into a ponytail and flaunted her lush set of lashes.

Connor wrote along with the photo, “maurissa gunn showing up and singing wagon wheel was not on my 2022 bingo card but I am delighted.”

Maurissa also re-shared the photo, writing, “We had so much fun. You were amazing,” with a red heart emoji.

Tre Cooper, Connor’s The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise costar, also supported Connor at the show.

Maurissa shared a clip of Tre dancing while sitting at the edge of the stage as Connor entertained the crowd.

Connor Brennan and Maurissa Gunn had a fling on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

While Connor was happy to have Bachelor Nation’s support for the first stop on his tour, Maurissa’s appearance at the show was particularly special since the two briefly explored a relationship on Bachelor in Paradise.

Starring on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Connor and Maurissa hit it off and exchanged roses during early rose ceremonies.

However, their fling came to an end when Riley Christian arrived on the island.

Riley immediately began to pursue Maurissa, and she chose to get serious about her relationship with the buff Bachelor Nation star. Shortly after, Connor left the island single.

Maurissa and Riley made it to the end of Bachelor in Paradise and even got engaged. Their engagement was historic as they became the first Black couple to get engaged within the entirety of The Bachelor franchise.

Many Bachelor in Paradise fans were rooting for Maurissa and Riley, but the couple, unfortunately, called off their engagement in early 2022.

While Maurissa and Riley appear to have cut ties, she clearly still has a fond friendship with her first flame on the island Connor Brennan.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.