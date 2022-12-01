Mauricio Umansky calls Lisa Vanderpump the ‘rudest’ Bravolebrity

Mauricio Umansky called out Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Shots fired!

Mauricio Umansky appeared on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode to promote his Netflix hit, Buying Beverly Hills.

He is Kyle Richards’ husband, so Bravo fans also know him for his appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Andy Cohen couldn’t help but put him in the hot seat as he sat next to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay.

It wouldn’t be a true WWHL appearance without shady questions, and Andy came prepared to put Mauricio on the spot.

When the question came up about who the “rudest” Bravolebrity came up, it likely would have been best if Mauricio chose to drink instead of answer. However, that’s not the case.

He said, “I’m gonna throw out Lisa….Vanderpump.”

Mauricio saying Lisa Vanderpump is the rudest Bravoleb he’s ever interacted with 💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/nWZxf5gwyo — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 1, 2022

Why would Mauricio Umansky choose Lisa Vanderpump?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ lifetime viewers know that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were incredibly close to Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

The women fell apart after “puppy gate,” leading to Lisa’s exit from the show. She already had her own spinoff in Vanderpump Rules, so RHOBH wasn’t necessary.

Ken threw Kyle out of their home, where the famed line, “Goodbye Kyle,” originates.

Choosing Lisa Vanderpump was a big move for Mauricio Umansky, especially given how many other Bravolebrities he has interacted with over the years, and not just from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHOBH fans weigh in on Mauricio Umansky’s choice to call out Lisa Vanderpump

Bravo fans on Twitter couldn’t help themselves and weighed in on what Mauricio Umansky had to say about Lisa Vanderpump during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

One wrote, “It’s been years since LVP left the show, yet here they are still talking about her”

It's been years since LVP left the show, yet here they are still talking about her pic.twitter.com/cHzqFKKhdY — ThisIsEve 🌻💙 (@2Prettie2Work) December 1, 2022

Another brought up what many were thinking, tweeting, “Have you looked in the mirror today Mo!!! Do you remember laughing about Garcelle’s son, a 14 yr old not too long ago?”

Have you looked in the mirror today Mo!!! Do you remember laughing about Garcelle’s son, a 14 yr old not too long ago? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LAo1WOxlT0 — 🌺Mia Michelle👑 (@miaedwardslife) December 1, 2022

Another chimed in with, “Well, it’s not LVP who laughs about a 50 year old woman cursing a child, or robs a sister’s goddamn house, or does not believe in a woman’s miscarriage, so…”

Well, it's not LVP who laughs about a 50 year old woman cursing a child, or robs a sister's goddamn house, or does not believe in a woman's miscarriage, so… pic.twitter.com/8jfOeyNVvb — dirrty Maria (@X_dirrtymaria) December 1, 2022

There was plenty of shock about Mauricio Umansky and his choice of Lisa Vanderpump for the rudest Bravolebrity. He caught plenty of flack for his laughter when Kyle told him and PK about Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle’s son. It was discussed at the reunion with Kyle and Dorit Kemsley answering for their husbands’ actions.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.