Scheana Shay insists Lisa Vanderpump smells like ‘roses’ ahead of Season 10

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay came to the defense of Lisa Vanderpump in a cheeky caption. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay came to SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump’s defense in a cheeky post to social media ahead of the Season 10 premiere.

The Scheananigans podcast host has had plenty to celebrate in recent months. Not only did she wed fiance and baby daddy Brock Davies in an elaborate Mexico wedding in August, but Scheana and the rest of the Pump Rules crew recently wrapped filming for the upcoming season.

As fans and viewers wait on pins and needles for the premiere date to be revealed, Scheana and her co-stars have been keeping fans in the know on their various social media channels.

Scheana is easily one of the most open cast members when it comes to sharing milestones and behind-the-scenes looks into her personal life, and her most recent post is no exception.

On social media, Scheana shared a photo dump of several snaps taken in the later stages of filming for Season 10.

Among the series of photos was a stunning shot of Scheana with Vanderpump Rules boss and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

And with typical Scheana sass, her post’s caption called out a critical comment Lisa received from one of her former RHOBH co-stars.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay defends boss Lisa Vanderpump

Over on her Instagram, Scheana’s first picture was a gorgeous selfie of herself and Lisa Vanderpump.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two posed side by side as Lisa draped one arm around Scheana’s shoulders. Lisa flashed her pearly whites as she smiled while her signature brown locks waved perfectly at her shoulders.

The picture also gave a glimpse at Lisa’s purple sequin top.

For her part, Scheana also went full glam with a neutral makeup look, and her dark bob pulled behind her ear on one side. Her glamorous ensemble included a strapless, ruched number completed with gold hoops.

Scheana’s caption is where the post really got interesting as she wrote, “If you ask me, @lisavanderpump smells like roses 🌹 Cheers to season 10 of VPR coming soon! 🥂.”

It may be easy for some to overlook, but Scheana’s reference to Lisa’s scent is a direct clap back to a comment made by Erika Jayne back in April where she insisted Lisa’s breath “reeks of garlic, cigarettes, and chardonnay” during an online spat.

Scheana previously provided sneak peek at another Vanderpump Rules Season 10 confessional look

Scheana’s selfie with Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t the first look followers have seen as they wait for the new season to drop.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana shared another, more vibrant, green ensemble that viewers will likely see at various points throughout Season 10.

The selfie showed the familiar Vanderpump Rules confessional backdrop that longtime fans have come to know and expect.

If Scheana’s recent outfit previews are an indication of the glam fans can expect to see when the new season drops, the Vanderpump Rules cast is certainly upping the ante.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.