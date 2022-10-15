Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay reveals Season 10 confessional look

Scheana Shay shares one of her Season 10 confessional looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is preparing for the upcoming season of the show to premiere and recently gave her fans and followers a sneak peek at one of her Season 10 confessional looks.

The Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast host has had a big year, and the upcoming season is bound to show some major highlights for the longtime Vanderpump Rules star.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana wed her fiance and co-star Brock Davies in an elaborate ceremony in Mexico on August 23.

The couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends. Their 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon also served as their flower girl.

In addition to the Pump Rules co-stars in attendance, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were bridesmaids for Scheana, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were both groomsmen for Brock.

Bravo cameras were reportedly there to film the event, so viewers will be able to watch all the romance unfold when the new season drops.

In the meantime, Scheana gave a great look at one of her upcoming confessional ensembles, and she absolutely slays for the camera.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay dazzles in Season 10 confessional look sneak peek

Over on her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared a selfie giving her followers a glimpse at her upcoming confessional outfit.

Scheana went full glam for the newest look, donning a form-fitting green dress. The long-sleeve number ruched up the bodice of the dress, and one sleeve was intentionally left off the shoulder, revealing Scheana’s perfect tan.

For her makeup, Scheana went with a signature smoky eye and long false lashes. Her lips sported a baby pink lip color and shiny gloss over top.

Scheana went for another bold hair choice, though she ditched the mile-long extensions. The mom of one chose to go with a wet hair look, with one side slicked behind her ear and the other side in a part to properly frame her slender face.

Scheana shot the camera a sultry gaze, clearly feeling her gorgeous overall look.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Scheana weighs in on alleged Vanderpump Rules hookup between Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss

As viewers prepare for the Season 10 premiere to drop, Scheana and her Pump Rules co-stars are fielding their own set of drama and rumors.

Shortly following Scheana and Brock’s Mexico wedding, rumors surfaced alleging their castmates Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss had hooked up.

Though neither of them have confirmed the rumors, Scheana previously admitted to having heard of their make-out session, though she maintains she didn’t actually see any of it herself.

Fans will have to tune in when the new season premieres to confirm if there’s any truth to the Raquel-Tom hookup rumors. For now, it seems the cast is going to remain tight-lipped.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.