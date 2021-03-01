Matt James wonders if love is enough as he heads into The Bachelor Fantasy Suites

Matt James is questioning whether love is enough in new Bachelor preview. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James is currently down to his final three women on the show.

Matt was shocked after Serena Pitt revealed that she didn’t see Matt as her person and chose to leave the Pennsylvania resort.

Now, three women are left as he’s heading into the Fantasy Suites, an episode that will air next week on ABC.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt will first face the women in the Women Tell All special, which airs tonight on ABC. Based on the preview that the network shared this week, it sounds like Matt may be questioning if love is enough to get through the season.

Matt James wonders if he has everything he needs from the women on The Bachelor

ABC released a clip for the upcoming Women Tell All special, where Matt gets to confront the other women. The clip also included the preview for the final few episodes, where he’s down to Michelle Young, Rachael Kirkconnell and Bri Springs.

In the end, Matt questions whether love is enough to make all of this work. He also shares that he’s ready to make a commitment, but he questions what is the right thing to do. He doesn’t reveal where he’s leaning, but it’s no secret that he’s devastated by Serena’s self-elimination.

In the preview, Matt’s mom tells him that love isn’t the end-all be-all. He needs more than just the love. He needs commitment, hard work, and dedication. But even if it doesn’t work out, it’s not the end of him.

As the preview ends, Matt tells Chris Harrison that he doesn’t know whether he can continue on with his journey. In true Bachelor fashion, we don’t know what the crying and breakdowns are all about.

Matt James could have picked Serena Pitt in the end

When Serena Pitt revealed she was eliminating herself from The Bachelor, it looked like she broke Matt’s heart. Serena told him that she didn’t feel that he was her person.

Serena Pitt decided to eliminate herself after their hometown date, where Serena’s family members pointed out that they felt something was missing from their relationship.

Based on Matt’s reaction, it’s possible that Serena was actually his first pick. She had been a frontrunner since the beginning and fans adored her.

Now, months later, it’s being reported that Matt has split from his final pick, meaning he’s single. On the Women Tell All special, Serena tells Chris Harrison that she still thinks about him a lot and cares for him.

Only time will tell whether they give their relationship another try.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.