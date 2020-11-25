Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and Tayshia Adams’ final episodes are all about tears

The Bachelor star Matt James has wrapped his season of the show and he’s possibly on his way home to New York.

And while ABC’s producers are no longer in Pennsylvania, we are starting to get some ideas about what went down there over the past few months.

This week, ABC released a trailer that combines Tayshia Adams’ remaining season and a sneak peek at Matt’s season of The Bachelor.

As it turns out, both trailers are packed with tears and drama.

Matt James’ season reveals insecure women ready to fight for him

During Matt’s trailer, the women tell the cameras that they love him. They find him sexy, they find him appealing and they are ready to fight for him.

And they have no problem calling each other fake and phony to eliminate the competition.

Matt doesn’t react to that drama in the trailer. Instead, he’s featured making out with a few women and going on more interesting dates compared to Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ dates at the La Quinta Resort in California.

This is only the second trailer that we’ve seen with Matt. In the previous trailer they released for The Bachelor, viewers learned that Matt had never been in love before.

Both trailers are short and don’t tell us much in terms of the women who are competing for him.

Tayshia Adams’ final episodes involve her breaking down

The same trailer also features Tayshia’s final few episodes. Even though the show has been on for more than a month now, the first four episodes were dedicated to Clare Crawley and her brief Bachelorette journey to find love with Dale Moss.

Compared to Clare’s season, Tayshia’s season is rather tame. There have been no breaking the rules and the guys have respected Tayshia and she has respected them in return.

However, in the trailer, Tayshia is seen breaking down and almost having an anxiety attack. The trailer is vague, so we don’t know what she’s doing and why she’s freaking out.

While some viewers love Tayshia, others find this season boring compared to Clare’s season.

Tyler Cameron seems fed up with Tayshia’s season and just wants to see his friend find love on The Bachelor. He just wants to watch Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Matt’s season is expected to air on January 4, 2021, returning to the Monday night timeslot.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.