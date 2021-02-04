Matt James is supposedly not an engagement man: Is The Bachelor star still with his final pick?

Matt James supposedly didn’t get engaged on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James is growing closer to the women on the show, making viewers wonder how the relationships will unfold.

Thanks to spoilers from Reality Steve, we have a pretty good idea on who wins the final rose.

However, the details about the finale have been lacking and we haven’t figured out how everything unfolds.

That is – until now.

Matt James did not propose to Rachael on the Bachelor finale

Reality Steve dished his knowledge about the finale, and as it turns out, fans will not be getting a final proposal.

That may not come as a big surprise as Matt said he had never been in love prior to filming the show.

A Bachelor fan account shared a screenshot of the news that Matt would not propose to Rachael during the finale.

On his website, Reality Steve explained that Matt and Rachael are still together and they are doing things on their own terms. This does not mean the relationship is doomed, even though that may be what people expect.

With that said, Reality Steve doesn’t think that Matt and Rachael will last.

“But I can already tell you him not proposing will immediately have people giving the hot take that these two won’t make it. I mean, I don’t think they will either, but not because he didn’t propose. I don’t think they’ll make it because I don’t think for a second Matt is ready for a serious relationship, and never was,” he explained in his blog from earlier this week.

Matt James was rumored to pick Rachael early on

Rachael had always been the frontrunner in the spoiler picks. We already had a feeling that Matt would pick Rachael back in mid-January when the first spoilers started to leak.

Matt also played her playlist of Spotify, making fans wonder if this was his way of showing his dedication to her.

After the finale filmed and production wrapped up in Pennsylvania, Rachael faced accusations that she had said she would never date an African American man.

Rachael’s mom spoke out against claims that her daughter is racist, slamming the nay-sayers.

Matt is not the first person who didn’t propose on the finale. Colton Underwood didn’t propose to Cassie Randolph either, but the two ended up dating for years before eventually splitting in 2020.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.