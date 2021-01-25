The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s how Matt James’ final five women and his journey will possibly play out

The Bachelor is only a few episodes in this season, but we are already learning more about what could happen on the show.

It has been tough to spoil this season, as it was filmed on a closed set in Pennsylvania this fall.

Right now, Matt is watching his season on television, knowing how everything will play out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Reality Steve believes he has all the answers to spoil the season.

Matt James’ journey may have been spoiled by Reality Steve

In fact, he believes he knows who the final five are on his season.

And we’ve met some of them already. On his Instagram account, Reality Steve revealed that Abigail Heringer will finish in 5th place.

His final four are Bri Springs, Serena Pitt, Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young. Michelle is one of the new women who will be joining the show tonight.

ABC decided to bring on a few new women on the show and only one of them will continue to film until hometown dates.

After the hometown dates, Canadian contestant Serena, who we have already met, will be eliminated.

Bri, Michelle and Rachael will go through with the Fantasy Suite dates.

Rachael and Michelle will go to the final two and the final rose will go to Rachael.

This is what we have previously announced on Monsters & Critics, as Rachael’s mom has supposedly talked non-stop about her daughter winning The Bachelor.

Matt James’ winner has been predicted by several people

Matt’s supposed winner has also been guessed by a couple of people. Ben Higgins has revealed that he does see Rachael as a possible winner because he felt that Matt and Rachael had a great connection on the show.

We haven’t seen them together in private yet, so fans are excited to see them together on a date.

So far, Matt’s kissing has taken center stage on his dates with the women. Apparently, he likes to kiss the women on the show with his eyes open. Matt has mocked himself over his kissing technique after his best friend Tyler Cameron mocked him online.

While Matt could only share a face-palm emoji, it sounds like we’ll be seeing him kissing more women with his eyes open. And he will have to address it on The Women Tell All special.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.