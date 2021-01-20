The Bachelor’s Matt James mocks his kissing techniques as fans gush over Serena Pitt

The Bachelor star Matt James is currently sharing his journey to find love on Monday nights on ABC.

He’s the first person to film The Bachelor without any prior experience with the show in years and fans are quick to point out hilarious elements of his journey.

While viewers don’t see everything, including how Matt didn’t know what a rose ceremony was prior to starting the show, they are noticing one thing.

Matt James has a weird way of kissing.

Apparently, Matt really likes to look at the women he’s kissing. And fans think it is the weirdest thing that he’s not closing his eyes.

Matt James finally acknowledges his weird ‘eyes open’ kissing technique

While The Bachelor viewers have made plenty of comments on social media about his kissing, Matt himself finally decided to make fun of himself.

After Monday’s episode of the show, Matt took to Instagram to share what everyone sees when they kiss him.

It was a hilarious reaction to something he clearly can’t change now.

“Literally any kiss [point of view],” Matt revealed, adding laughing emojis and face palm emojis.

He also added a shrug emoji, hinting that there was nothing he could do about it now so he just wanted to enjoy the ride.

But fans aren’t the only ones who have brought this up. His best friend mocked him last week over his kissing.

Tyler Cameron recently mocked Matt for his way of kissing with his eyes open, asking him what the heck was going on. At the time, Matt said that he had to keep an eye out on what was happening around them.

Matt James’ date with Serena Pitt has fans going wild – in a good way

Even though Matt’s kissing was the focus on social media, Serena Pitt appeared to steal the focus on the show.

She had a one-on-one date with him and while it was almost predictable that she would tell him that she was falling in love with him, Serena said she was falling “into like” with him.

Fans went wild over her decision to not rush into a deep connection and Reality Steve called Serena the most “normal, rational, and reasonable contestant” in the show’s history.

Even though fans love Serena, we have a feeling that Matt may have picked Rachael in the end. Apparently, her mom can’t stop talking about how Matt picked her and Matt recently listened to one of her playlists on Spotify – for the world to see.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.