Recent Bachelor lead Matt James has reportedly not spoken to Rachael Kirkconnell after her was caught messaging other women ahead of their makeup trip.

Grace Amerling went live with Reality Steve to confess that Matt had reached out to her to hook up in Miami just two days before he was going to meet up with Rachael to mend their relationship.

Grace shared that she came forward because she felt badly for Rachael and even stated that Rachael was the victim in all of this.

Despite being caught red handed, Matt has yet to apologize or even contact Rachael after the news broke.

“Matt hasn’t reached out to her at all. It’s been crickets between them, they aren’t talking,” a source close to Rachael tells The Sun.

Even though Rachael was previously the one who was apologizing to Matt, the tables have turned, and the source believes that Matt’s actions have ruined their chances of getting back together.

“Rachael’s hurt and she’s done. Seems unlikely she will forgive him after this one,” the source continues.

Matt and Rachael were going to get back together

The source also confirms that Matt and Rachael were planning to fix their relationship and give it another go.

Viewers last saw Matt and Rachael together on the After The Final Rose finale special. Matt was devastated by photos that surfaced of Rachael posing on a plantation dressed in Antebellum garb.

At the time, Rachael wanted to improve herself for Matt, but Matt said he wasn’t able to take on the responsibility of educating her in regards to racial insensitivity.

Now the source reveals that Matt inviting Rachael to New York City was his way of giving the relationship another shot, and both of them were reportedly on the same page about that.

“They were getting back together, that’s why she visited him, 100% getting back together. There was no misunderstanding,” the source reveals. “He flew her out, she stayed with him. But once again he played her. And now he’s just deflecting because he got caught talking to other women.”

The insider adds, “She’s heartbroken about it.”

Rachael and Matt have gone their separate ways

Since the incident, Matt and Rachael did not enjoy their New York City trip as planned.

During her time in NYC, Rachael has also met up with whole slew of Matt’s exes– her fellow contestants on his season of The Bachelor.

Despite the recent controversy, all of the women who attended appear to be on good terms.

Meanwhile, Matt has been living it up at WrestleMania as he continues to ignore the claims and avoid addressing the issues with Rachael.

He was spotted posing for pictures with Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella and Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan.

Matt was also spotted at an event with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Even though both Matt and Rachael are in the tri-state area at the same time, it is unlikely that their intended reunion will happen after all the drama.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.