Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s love grows stronger as they dance the night away at a boxing event

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell prove they are in a good place as they work on rekindling their romance. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has been keeping its eyes on Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell ever since they got back together a couple of months ago.

Even though they have had an on-again-off-again relationship, for the moment, they seem to be going strong.

Matt and Rachael were spotted at a celebrity boxing event at Miami Gardens on Sunday, June 12.

The pair seemed to enjoy each other’s company as they danced together in between fights.

Matt and Rachael got down to a Lil Baby song as they smiled at the camera. As Rachael gets her groove on, she playfully grabs his chest.

The two have kept PDA down to a minimum since announcing they’re officially back together, but it now appears that they’re ready to prove to Bachelor Nation that the chemistry is still there.

Fan account @matchelor.nation captured the video of the two which was filmed selfie-style by Matt.

Matt and Rachael are moving fast

Even though they’ve only been back together for two months, they are already are planning on taking their relationship to the next level.

A source revealed to Page Six that Matt and Rachael are planning on moving in together and are looking for a place in Miami, where they’ve been spotted on dates before.

“They are thinking about where he wants to restart his real estate career,” the insider said. “He’s thinking Miami. They want to stay on the East Coast because their families are there. Plus, Miami real estate is blowing up, and the weather is beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Matt has also brought Rachael around his family again as the two were spotted at a sporting event with his mom Patty James.

Even though some members of Bachelor Nation have doubts about whether Rachael and Matt will last, it seems that they’re rock solid for now.

Matt and Rachael’s complex relationship history

Matt and Rachael met on his season of The Bachelor. Matt ended up giving her his final rose but broke up with her shortly after.

After filming had wrapped, Rachael was exposed for posting racially insensitive pictures on Instagram. The pair appeared on After The Final Rose broken up. Rachael apologized for the pictures and pleaded for Matt’s forgiveness, but Matt claimed he didn’t want to take on the onerous task of educating her.

Shortly after, the pair reportedly planned to give their relationship another shot in New York City. However, Matt was caught messaging his ex Grace Amerling just days before their meetup.

Despite the previous trials and tribulations, they decided to give their relationship yet another shot after Rachael had reportedly given Matt an ultimatum.

They’ve had their ups and downs, and Bachelor Nation is curious to see if this current “up” will last.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.