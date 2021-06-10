Patty James shares cute photo of Matt James with Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell were snapped together at a sports event by his mom Patty. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor star Matt James has grown even closer to his Season 25 finalist Rachael Kirkconnell and this has not gone unnoticed by his mother Patty, who shared a snap of the couple cuddling at a recent event.

Patty and Rachael initially met at the beginning of Matt’s journey on The Bachelor and later, during one of the final episodes of the series when Patty spoke at length about what she hoped for the couple’s relationship. Her unique insight on love and marriage spoke to her son, who was conflicted over the feelings he had for both Rachael and finalist Michelle Young.

She shared her uncertainty about her son getting engaged so quickly, saying “Feelings come and go. People fall in and out of love, and love is not the end all be all.” This remark gave her son pause about proposing to Rachael and instead, they decided to continue a relationship outside of the show.

This decision came to an abrupt end when Matt learned of Rachael’s participation in a frat party where she dressed in antebellum clothing on a plantation. The couple ended their relationship and Rachael vowed to put in the work to better understand the issues involving BIPOC while Matt said he looked forward to her growth in that area.

It appears that Patty may have changed her outlook on the couple’s relationship after she posted a snap where her son and Rachael cuddled at a hockey game.

Rachael and Matt’s relationship appears rock solid if the couple’s social media posts are any indication.

Matt never shied away from speaking highly of his mother and credited her as his biggest inspiration growing up. Matt faced scrutiny about his indecisiveness during the season and was dubbed a mama’s boy on social media. Some fans felt mom Patty was controlling Matt’s relationship, while others were fans of hers.

However, Patty’s advice personally affected Matt’s choice, it appears that she has grown to become quite fond of Rachael.

The trio shared a sweet selfie at a sports event

In the above pic, both Patty and Rachael were all smiles while Matt opted for a silly face with his full beard on display. Matt’s mom captioned the post, “Can’t get a decent pic with these two,” complete with pink heart emojis.

“Matt and Rachael are in a really good place right now and are getting serious. They are inseparable and talk all day, every day,” a source close to Matt told E! News. “They have been making many plans to see each other so not a huge chunk of time passes before their next visit.”

“They have discussed Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt and she has always loved the city,” the insider added. “So, it would work out well.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.