The Bachelor: Matt James reveals plans to run the NYC and Boston marathons

Former Bachelor star Matt James has revealed plans to run both the New York City and Boston Marathons. The former professional athlete posted a new Instagram snap where he was seen running in the streets of the Big Apple with a caption that revealed the dates he would partake in the challenging events.

In the image, Matt donned a gray hoodie and black running shorts. His long, toned legs were on full display as he took big strides during his training.

Matt has the entire summer to train for the events. Boston occurs in October of this year while New York City is one month later.

The former television star is used to hard work in order to keep his body strong. Matt is a former professional football player who played as part of Wake Forest University’s Football program from 2010 to 2014. After going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Raleigh, NC native received an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints. Matt was also in the Carolina Panthers’ 2015 rookie mini-camp.

Matt currently resides in New York City where he worked as a real estate broker with CBRE and as the founder of ABC Food Tours, a local nonprofit organization and mentorship program.

This organization helps to educate children in underprivileged communities about living healthier lives through food and fitness. He runs it alongside former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.

Matt said he learned important life lessons from his athletic training

One of the most important life lessons he learned came from his college football coach. Matt revealed that there are times when life can get in the way of learning important lessons and he tries to be mindful of that as he challenges himself as an athlete.

“I think one of the most important things I learned from my coach back when I was playing college football is, he said, ‘Be where your feet are.’ That’s just, like, be present, be in that moment and take it for what it is,” he said via Us Weekly.

Matt teased his Marathon plans earlier in the year

In an Instagram post shared in March of this year, Matt shared a video as he prepared to head out for a run in Southern California. “Running reminds you that even when you’re weak, you’re strong,” the athletic lead of The Bachelor wrote.

“Marathon training has begun,” he teased as he sang along to Lauryn Hill’s 2002 hit “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind.”

In the video, the handsome television personality ran from Hollywood through Beverly Hills and all the way to the shoreline. Before running into the Pacific Ocean, Matt took off his shirt and fell into the waves.

