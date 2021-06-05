The Bachelor: Here’s how serious Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are now

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are reportedly planning on moving in together Pic credit: ABC

Former The Bachelor lead Matt James and his pick Rachael Kirkconnell are moving onto the next phase of their relationship.

Despite breaking up months ago ahead of filming the After the Final Rose finale special, Matt and Rachael are back together and are reportedly stronger than ever.

Matt and Rachael are now planning on moving in together.

An insider told Page Six that they’re already talking location and the impact that’ll have on their future.

“They are thinking about where he wants to restart his real estate career,” the insider said. “He’s thinking Miami. They want to stay on the East Coast because their families are there. Plus, Miami real estate is blowing up and the weather is beautiful.”

This big move comes after Matt and Rachael revealed that they’re giving their relationship a second chance.

Matt and Rachael confirmed they’re back together

Matt and Rachael broke up after pictures surfaced of her posing on a plantation in Antebellum garb.

During After the Final Rose, Rachael apologized, but Matt said he didn’t want to take on the responsibility of educating her on racial equity.

However, since then, Matt has had a change of heart. He revealed that he thought people who are making the effort to better themselves, like Rachael reportedly is, deserve a second chance.

They attempted to meet up in NYC in April, but their progress was derailed when Matt had been caught trying to hook up with an ex just days before.

Matt realized he was at risk of losing Rachael when she gave him an “ultimatum” and he then committed more seriously to giving their relationship another shot. He ended up confirming their relationship in May.

How Matt and Rachael’s relationship is going

Aside from the big news of moving in together, Matt and Rachael have been proudly showing off their relationship since getting back together.

Recently, the pair was spotted on a weekend trip in the Hamptons attending a double date with Matt’s best friend, Tyler Cameron, and his girlfriend, Camila Kendra.

Just before their getaway, Matt uploaded his first social media post of him and Rachael together. They had spent the day helping children with Matt’s organization ABC Food Tours.

The pair has even spent time together in their new potential home city, Miami.

They were spotted on a romantic beach date, and Matt wasn’t afraid to put his arm around Rachael and show off their connection.

Matt and Rachael have many more of these beach dates to look forward to if they choose to settle down together in Miami.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.