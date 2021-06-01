Matt James and Tyler Cameron take girlfriends Rachael Kirkconnell and Camila Kendra to The Hamptons

Matt James and Tyler Cameron had a double date with their girlfriends Rachael Kirkconnell and Camila Kendra, respectively. Pic credit: ABC/Backgrid

Former Bachelor lead Matt James and his best friend and Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron headed out to the Hamptons for a double date.

Tyler brought his girlfriend, Camila Kenrda, while Matt brought his Bachelor pick Rachael Kirkconnell.

Matt just recently confirmed that he and Rachael are attempting to rekindle their relationship after they split ahead of the After the Final Rose finale special.

The couples spent Memorial Day weekend on Long Island and were spotted at Bounce Beach Montauk.

Matt posted a picture of the four of them together on his Instagram story.

He also shared a snap of him and his buddy Tyler from the weekend where he had his arms wrapped around his best friend.

Matt and Rachael recently confirmed their relationship

Matt confirmed that he has decided to get back together with Rachael.

Matt was reportedly hesitant about getting back with Rachael. Rachael noticed he was dragging his feet and proposed an ultimatum, which Matt said was the reality check he needed to see he really wanted to be with her.

“She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But, if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing,’” he said on the Pomp podcast.

“That’s really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed,” he continued. “It’s been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship.”

He initially dumped her after pictures surfaced of her participating in an Antebellum-themed frat party that was held at a plantation.

However, he realized that Rachael was making the effort to better herself and deserved recognition for that.

“It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist and I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better,” Matt said of why he gave Rachael a second chance.

He revealed that race conversations are an important component to fixing their relationship.

“We can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he added.

How Tyler and Camila unofficially went official

Tyler and Camila gave a visual confirmation of their relationship rather than a verbal one.

The pair openly walked down the streets of New York City holding hands in May and made it clear that they aren’t trying to hide their relationship anymore.

They were first spotted together in January. They were then spotted together on a friend’s social media post in March.

At this point, a source told E! News that Tyler and Camila are “getting very serious.”

It seems that both Matt and Tyler seem to be in a solid place in their respective relationships.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.