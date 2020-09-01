Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Married at First Sight viewers weigh in after Woody compares drastic haircuts to abortion


woody-amani-mafs
Woody and Amani have been all smiles since getting married at first sight. Pic Credit: Lifetime

The experts might have gotten it right with these two – new couple “Mr. Life of the Party” Woody and his bride Amani are one of the fan favorites on the new season of Married at First Sight.

The couple admitted the process was going better than anything they could’ve expected.

They also have chemistry – they were the first couple to confess they’ve gotten intimate. Woody even joked that he was shooting for a honeymoon baby.

While the honeymoon gave them a great start to the marriage – moving in together is when the quirks start to show.

He compared haircuts to abortions

In an effort to not let the good feelings gloss over the deeper issues, Pastor Cal asks the important questions to test the relationship.

When asked what his boundaries were, Woody revealed that he doesn’t like walking into surprises.

His example was, “If you decided to cut all your hair off – just tell me beforehand. I don’t want to come in and don’t know what is happening.”

His point was that he wanted to discuss things first, but, instead, this opened up a can of worms as Amani took it as her needing to ask permission when changing her appearance.

He has said that he loves her brutal honesty and she gave it to him when she let him know that he has no control over her physical appearance.

She went on to say, “If that’s what my body was feeling that day – that’s what going to happen.”

While he could’ve used a better example than a haircut, the conversation was more about his fear of drastic change and less about controlling her self-expression.

The problem stems from a previous relationship

Although Woody wasn’t able to properly explain his argument, his fear of change without consultation comes from a previous relationship.

Woody revealed that a girlfriend in the past had aborted her pregnancy before he even had the opportunity to be there for her.

Although he agrees it’s her body, he felt hurt in not being included in the decision.

Viewers felt the heat

Woody chose the wrong example to bring to Pastor Cal and many viewers were proud of how Amani handled the situation.

After a little help from the mediator, the couple was able to agree on having a conversation before doing anything that might change the dynamics of the relationship.

While conflict is bound to happen in any marriage, it’s about how these two can communicate through those issues.

Viewers are hoping to see Amani and Woody keep it up and stay married on decision day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.


