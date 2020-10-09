Married at First Sight spoilers: Are Woody and Amani still together?

Unlike some other marriages on this season, intimacy has never been an issue for this couple. Amani and Woody are featured as one of this season’s success stories on Married at First Sight.

The New Orleans variation of the hit Lifetime show brings a new batch of singles to see if there is a science to a successful marriage. Couples are given the help of experts to help facilitate their accelerated marriages.

From their first meeting at the wedding, the two had instant chemistry and had to wait for their emotional connection to catch up to the physical one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was important for Amani to develop a friendship that wasn’t dependent on the relationship’s physical aspects.

Amani and Woody were the first couple in the experiment to consummate the marriage and are even considering kids in their near future.

The marriage was worth waiting for

Amani’s last relationship ended due to her finding out her previous partner was married. She hadn’t been in a relationship for 10 years, but luckily for her, this new marriage was worth waiting for.

Woody would be kept guessing with past women in his life. He appreciates Amani for her brutal honesty and letting him know exactly what she wants.

Read More Married at First Sight: Katie admits she cheated on Derek with her ex

She appreciates that she can be who she is, and he adjusts to her needs.

Both were surprised to have such strong feelings early on. Woody even joked about trying to conceive a honeymoon baby.

With the way things are heating up, we’re guessing it will be Woody and Amani with the first baby of this season.

Are Woody and Amani still together?

According to Instagram account @mafsfan, Woody and Amani are still making their marriage work.

Viewers hoped Woody’s catering to his wife wasn’t just for the camera. But so far, so good, it’s no surprise this couple is still together.

Dear God,

I pray that Woody and Amani keep that saaaame lovey dovey energy when this season is done. Amen #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Xqjw4QyktV — Tani Tan (@tanitantan1) October 8, 2020

Woody and Amani are fan favorites this season, and viewers hope they keep it together.