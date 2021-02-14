Married at First Sight: Danielle and Bobby Dodd’s daughter Olivia turns 2

Married at First Sight couple Danielle Dodd and Bobby Dodd with their daughter Olivia. Pic credit: @_daniellenicole__/Instagram

Married at First Sight stars Danielle and Bobby Dodd celebrated Olivia’s second birthday. The couple treated their daughter like a princess on her special day, making it a memorable event for the whole family.

It seemed little Olivia had a blast at her birthday bash, despite the limited number of guests. Check out the adorable moment below.

Married at First Sight: Danielle and Bobby Dodd throws a mermaid-themed party for Olivia

Time flies fast for Danielle Dodd and her husband, Bobby Dodd. The Married at First Sight couple now has a two-year-old toddler, Olivia.

The eldest child of Danielle and Bobby recently celebrated her second birthday in their family home. The MAFS couple prepared an adorable mermaid-themed party for their daughter.

Danielle shared a glimpse of the party attended by their family. Olivia looked cute in her purple shirt matched with a mermaid tail-inspired tutu skirt.

The mother of two couldn’t help but get emotional as her baby girl turns one year older. “I can’t believe my little mermaid will be 2 in just a few days,” the Married at First Sight star said in another post. “I know everyone told me it goes so fast but omg IT GOES SO FAST!”

Danielle and Bobby’s ‘Olivia Palooza’

Danielle and Bobby Dodd definitely go the extra mile just to make Olivia happy. With another baby in the family, the Married at First Sight couple always makes sure their daughter feels special.

In their segment on Couple’s Cam, Bobby and Danielle remembered the time when they prepared an “Olivia Palooza” for their daughter.

MAFS stars Danielle and Bobby showed off the “pool” they bought for their daughter. However, Olivia doesn’t seem impressed with the inflatable pool. Instead of dipping in the water, the adorable tot ran away from it, seemingly disappointed that it’s not an “in-ground pool.”

Married at First Sight stars Danielle Dodd and Bobby Dodd’s daughter, Olivia, turns 2. Pic credit: @_daniellenicole__/Instagram

Married at First Sight: Danielle gushes at Olivia for being a good big sis

Meanwhile, Danielle Dodd is proud of Olivia for being a good big sister to baby Robert. The Married at First Sight mom revealed that her daughter is doing a great job adjusting to their new life as a family of four.

Danielle said Olivia used to “completely ignore” Robert’s presence in the house. But now, she’s slowly becoming the “best helper,” which many find adorable. She’s also starting to bond more with her brother, seemingly enjoying every minute of it.

All new Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.