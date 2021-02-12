Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Married at First Sight: Danielle Dodd still emotional about tragic loss in the family


Married at First Sight: Danielle Dodd
Married at First Sight star Danielle Dodd remembers her late dog, Henry. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Alum Danielle Dodd is still emotional over her beloved pet, Henry, almost a year after his passing. The wife of Bobby Dodd had a very close bond with the late dog, which they considered part of the family.

Just recently, the mother of two paid tribute to the adorable pooch on his special day. Danielle looked back at the fun memories she shared with Henry and expressed how much he misses him every day.

Married at First Sight: Danielle Dodd remembers Henry on his special day

Danielle Dodd is keeping Henry’s memory alive, eight months after he made his way to “doggy heaven.” The Married at First Sight star took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a touching tribute to the special canine on his birthday.

Danielle shared a black and white photo of herself snuggling with Henry. The wife of Bobby Dodd seemed emotional as she celebrated the pooch’s special day.

“Today would have been Henry’s birthday,” the MAFS star wrote. “He would have been 8 or 9 or something lol.”

Danielle added that they “never really knew how old [Henry] was or when his actual birthday was.” She said she simply celebrated it based on when the dog first came home with her.

Danielle still emotional about losing her ‘best boy’

In the same post, Danielle Dodd shared a short clip of Henry doing his “special song.” The Married at First Sight alum said he loved making the howling sound whenever he heard a fire engine.

It’s clear that the MAFS star is still emotional about her “stinky boy” Henry. “I hope he’s up in puppy heaven eating steak and eggs for breakfast this morning!” she added.

In June 2020, Danielle announced that her “best friend” Henry had passed away. At the time, the Married at First Sight celeb was pregnant with her second child with Bobby Dodd.

The stress and heartbreak of losing her dog prompted her to take some time away from social media. She said she needed time to heal and ensure the safety of her baby.

Married at First Sight: Danielle has hands full with kids

Meanwhile, Danielle Dodd continues to embrace motherhood despite the challenges that come with it. After welcoming her and Bobby Dodd’s son in December, the Married at First Sight star opted to be a stay-at-home mom.

Danielle has her hands full taking care of her daughter, Olivia, and son, Robert. Recently, the MAFS star shared some of her struggles looking after two very young kids.

Danielle said it was never easy to be a parent to “2 under two” kids. She said she has to be constantly on her guard to make sure both are safe and happy. Still, she seems to enjoy every minute of being a mom, which many find impressive.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.

