Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: N.O.R.E. surprises group with admission and Dr. Ish weighs in

N.O.R.E. makes a shocking admission on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Pic credit: WEtv

This week on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, the group takes part in another exercise, this time reading out loud an admission and then trying to guess who said it.

In this exclusive Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek, we see Monie Love read off an admission that said, “I wish the public knew I was big up other people, I hate to get compliments.”

Then, Monie had to guess who said it and she thought it was Neri.

It turns out Monie was wrong and it wasn’t Neri who said that but it was her husband N.O.R.E.

When N.O.R.E. stood up and admitted it was actually him, he said he would “rather big up someone else than big himself up.”

Then, after some prodding from Dr. Ish, he said, “I don’t do good with compliments.”

That’s when Dr. Ish launched into his own admission, that he used to have a problem with taking compliments too and that there is a reason behind it. Watch the clip below to see why Dr. Ish also didn’t like to receive compliments and why he has overcome that.

It’s an admission that N.O.R.E. called “deep” and one that clearly resonated with him. It seems that the Marriage Boot Camp experts are already making some headway with N.O.R.E. and Neri as they work to become closer and to understand each other better.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.