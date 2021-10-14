Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: N.O.R.E. laughs as Neri begs him for more help with the kids

Neri is still trying to get through to N.O.R.E. about helping out with their kids. Pic credit: WEtv

N.O.R.E.’s desire to have another baby and his wife Neri’s hesitation has been a massive issue for the couple, and they have even come to Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition to work out their problems as they can’t seem to agree on having more kids.

Neri has been honest with N.O.R.E. about why she doesn’t want to add to their family, explaining that she is enjoying the fact that their children are a bit older now and that she is finally able to have a bit more independence.

That hasn’t convinced the popular rapper and Drink Champs podcast host, who has been telling his friends and anyone else who will listen that he wants another child.

N.O.R.E.’s reasoning for wanting to expand his family is that he is home more now and he wants to experience it all, even the diaper changing. But Neri’s clearly not convinced that he really wants to get in and help out because she’s still doing everything else for the other children, despite all of his extra time and his desire to be the family man that he wasn’t able to be previously due to his hectic schedule while recording music and then touring.

Now, we’re learning that when Neri says she wants help, she means it. The problem is, N.O.R.E. doesn’t seem to be taking her seriously at all.

On the next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Neri doubles down and then some when telling N.O.R.E. that she needs help. It all goes down in this exclusive sneak peek, where Neri gets on stage to perform a rap with her rapper husband.

The lyrics are pretty simple so there’s no way that N.O.R.E. doesn’t know what she is asking for. Unfortunately, he can’t seem to stop laughing as she performs. To be fair, he wasn’t the only one laughing.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.