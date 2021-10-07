Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Tresure loves Mally Mal so much that she can’t stop crying

Tresure P is accused of “double crying,” which is explained as crying while you’re crying. Pic credit: WEtv

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is around the corner and already, we’re learning that there will be drama and plenty of tears to kick things off.

In this brand new MBC sneak peek, we get to see Tresure P, who came to Marriage Boot Camp with Mally Mal as the pair work on some issues likely stemming from his legal issues.

In the exclusive clip, the Marriage Boot Camp cast is sitting around the dining room table, enjoying a meal and drinks together. That’s when Tresure starts talking about her love for her man.

As she drunkenly professes her love for Mally Mal, Tresure broke down in tears and the best part is the confessionals, where the rest of the cast (including Mally Mal) share how awkward the whole exchange was.

N.O.R.E. even accused Tresure of “double crying,” which he explained as crying while they are crying.

Check out the clip below and be sure to tune in tomorrow night to see how the premiere episode plays out.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.