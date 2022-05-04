Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Rich Dollaz reveals Mariahlynn’s bedroom habit that really bothers him

Rich Dollaz didn’t hold back while talking about his sex life with Mariahlynn. Pic credit: WE tv

This week on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, the couples will be talking about what does or doesn’t go on in their bedrooms.

When it comes to Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, he shares the one thing she does that makes him not want to have sex, and it might be surprising for many viewers.

In this Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Mariahlynn rolls the oversized dice, and it lands on “I would change…” forcing Rich to reveal what he would change about their sexy time.

With his arms folded tightly across his chest, Rich says, “I would change every time we are having sex and I finish, she jumps up and go take a shower. When you do that to me, I feel like I’m chasing the post-sex affection and that s**t is emasculating. I feel like I don’t wanna give you the affection because I don’t know if you want it.”

We’ve learned a lot about Rich and Mariahlynn’s relationship this season. Check out the clip below to see how Mariahlynn responded to Rich’s surprising sex revelation, and be sure to tune in tomorrow night to see what the rest of the Marriage Boot Campers are up to.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hop Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.