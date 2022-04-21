Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Are A1 and Lyrica missing the point?

A1 and Lyrica are trying to work out their marriage troubles. Pic credit: WE tv

A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson headed to Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition to work on their marriage before it implodes altogether. And while Dr. Ish says that this couple argues more than any of the others looking for help this season, they aren’t doing enough when it comes to the exercises to get to the bottom of all their troubles.

The latest exercise has the couples shocking each other — literally. And according to Dr. Ish, they really need to “lean into this drill” and give each other a little zap each time their partner says or does something that “stings.”

In this Marriage Boot Camp exclusive preview, A1 and Lyrica argue again. She points out that their schedules are off and it’s affecting their relationship. She even illustrates that she tends to be home alone and falls asleep alone while A1 is “at the studio” and when she wakes up, he’s sleeping because he was out late.

That prompts A1 to shock Lyrica, but did he actually press the button? Watch the clip to find out if Lyrica is being dramatic and tune in to see if they’re able to get it together and complete the drill.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.