Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Hazel-E confirms pregnancy after consulting with Dr. Ish

In the latest Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition sneak peek, we see Dr. Ish checking in with Hazel-E.

It seems that the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star hasn’t been feeling like herself lately, and Dr. Ish just wanted to make sure that she was doing okay.

And while Hazel confirms that she’s doing better, she also reveals that her body is doing things that it just doesn’t normally do, which has been a cause for concern. Then, she says that her mom wants her to take a pregnancy test.

“I just don’t want to make it a big deal,” Hazel tells Dr. Ish as De’Von sits in silence.

Hazel-E worries about pregnancy complications

Hazel-E is 40 years old and whole she really wants kids, she’s worried about complications that could arise due to her age.

“I don’t want to get too excited, then get disappointed,” she explains.

“Just listen to your body, okay? Your body’s always talking to you,” Dr. Ish advised.

It seems that Hazel-E had a pretty good idea of what was going on even though she was very cautious about even getting excited to be pregnant.

Dr. Ish wasn’t done giving advice yet. He also suggested that Hazel consider “two extremes,” with one being that she is pregnant and starting a family with De’Von and the other being that it is a “false alarm.”

It turned out to be the former, which is something that Hazel admitted she really wanted.

Hazel-E confirms pregnancy

After the conversation with Dr. Ish, the Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek cut to Hazel-E and De’Von in the confessional, where she revealed that she was, in fact, pregnant.

“We are pregnant, but we’re not out of the woods yet, baby,” Hazel explained.

Dr. Ish did advise De’Von that if he’s going to be a father, he has to get his temper under control. As viewers recall, last week on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, De’Von ended up fighting with Willie Taylor after Shanda confronted Hazel-E about getting way too sexual with her man while learning a partner dance.

Hazel and De’Von definitely still have some work to do to keep their relationship healthy, but it looks like a baby makes three for this Marriage Boot Camp couple.

In fact, she learned she was pregnant during filming, but their little bundle of joy has already arrived.

Check out this Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek below to see what led up to the exciting pregnancy news.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 8/7c on WEtv.