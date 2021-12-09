Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Amber doesn’t think Sir Brock is done messing around

Amber worries that Miles won’t be faithful on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Pic credit: WE tv

It’s been a long road for Amber and Sir Brock as they are still trying to navigate their relationship despite his infidelity.

The problem is, Amber isn’t convinced that all his cheating is in the past. On the flip side, Sir Brock doesn’t think Amber really embraces his sexuality. That’s a bad sign for these two and any future they want to have together.

And to prove her point, Sir Brock even says, “I’m done. I don’t even need a ring ceremony tomorrow. So I’m going to take advantage of tonight and I’m gonna have a good time.”

That sounds like some infidelity is brewing on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition!

The consensus seems to be that Sir Brock wants to be with April so that they can build a family and have kids but that he’s really not done sneaking around on her. Or at least that’s what she seems to think.

Can Sir Brock ever be faithful to Amber? Is it really just a matter of him being ready to settle down? Tune in to Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition to find out.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.

