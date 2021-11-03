Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Did Tresure and Mally Mal just break up?

Tresure P doesn’t think she’ll make it to day 10 with Mally. Pic credit: WEtv

The point of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is to help couples come together and learn how to be better partners with the help of experts Dr. Ish and Judge Toler.

But in the case of Mally Mal and Tresure, it seems that their appearance on the WEtv series might be having the opposite effect. At least in this week’s episode, both seem to be looking for reasons to exit the relationship rather than working together to better understand each other.

In this Monsters & Critics exclusive sneak peek, we see Tresure and Mally working together on a new project that seems to be challenging them both to the max. And as Mally tries to give instructions to Tresure, the scene cuts to the confessional where she admits that she doesn’t even think she can make it through the rest of the show with him!

Tensions rise quickly as he shoots off instructions and she grows more and more frustrated. But when Tresure loses her cool, it seems Mally Mal might agree with her — that they just can’t get along.

Mally Mal rants and raves about being called “the devil” and then goes on to say that Tresure is doing “everything she can to make me look bad.”

At one point, Mally tells someone off-camera, “I don’t even know if I can be with Tresure” before he can be seen getting up and walking out.

Now we’re left wondering if Marriage Boot Camp was able to save Tresure and Mally Mal’s relationship or if they really did decide to go their own way. We’ll just have to tune in to find out but first, be sure to check out this sneak peek.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.