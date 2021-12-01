Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Monie Love breaks down over Tuff

Monie Love is really upset on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Pic credit: WEtv

Things are getting really real on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition when the series returns for a new episode on Thursday.

In fact, they get so real that Monie Love breaks down.

Marriage Boot Camp viewers already know that Monie and Tuff have some big issues to work through. She even called him out for being more respectful of his friends’ wives than he is of her.

But now, as the experts have the boot-campers looking deeper into why they may be dealing with the issues that they have, Monie is overcome with emotion. It all came out during an exercise dubbed “Bricking the Cycle.”

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition reads:

“In order to understand how they behave in their current relationships, the boot-campers explore their formative years and how those experiences shaped them as adults today. Emotions run high when past traumas are confronted head on.”

Is this exactly what Monie and Tuff needed in order to come together and to better understand each other? Hit play on the Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek and see exactly what we’re talking about.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.

Sign up for our newsletter!