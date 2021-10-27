Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Monie Love calls out Tuff for respecting his friend’s woman but not her

Monie Love wants to talk about respect. Pic credit: WE tv

This week on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Monie Love is coming in hot after Tuff makes it clear that he has more respect for his friends’ wives than he does for her.

Monie and Tuff came to Marriage Boot Camp looking for help because she says Tuff keeps cheating on her behind her back and she is sick of it.

So in this MBC: Hip Hop Edition sneak peek, you can see why she gets so upset when Tuff starts talking about respect. After all, she wants his respect too.

It all started after the cast was asked to switch up their partners for a little competition. But when things get a little too hands on, Monie made it clear that she was irritated.

And for his part, Tuff admitted he was uncomfortable too… and that is where Monie and Judge Toler took issue.

He explained, “It was uncomfortable, you know what I’m saying?”

And after Dr. Ish did a little prodding, he continued, “Because I had to have my hands on my man wife. That’s man law.”

That’s when Judge Toler stepped in, asking him why that was so uncomfortable “but with a woman, you’ll cheat on her.”

Monie Love looked very uncomfortable during the conversation but Judge Toler wasn’t done yet.

“So you respect a man but not the woman that you sleep with,” she continued.

And when Tuff responded with “I don’t make the house rules,” he ends up getting called out.

Watch the Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek below and be sure to tune in to see if Tuff is learning anything or if Monie Love needs to just move on.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.