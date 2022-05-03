Mari Pepin flaunts new hair color

Bachelor Nation’s Mari Pepin is all smiles while showing off her updated hair color. Pic credit: ABC

Mari Pepin switched up her look with a new hair color.

The Bachelor in Paradise beauty is known to rock voluminous black locks, but Mari recently went lighter with her hair.

Mari shared a photo that showed off her new, lighter hairstyle.

Mari Pepin changes up her hair color

Mari Pepin took to her Instagram stories to show off her new hair color.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star looked cute and casual as she posed in a white tee and white shorts while wearing a pair of glasses.

Mari styled her hair in waves as she smiled for the camera. The waves and the lighting provided a nice view of Mari’s soft brunette hairstyle with subtle blonde highlights.

Along with the photo, Mari wrote, “Omg new hair color is MUCH more noticeable w the waves.”

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin found love with Kenny Braasch on Bachelor in Paradise

Last summer, Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 produced several Bachelor Nation couples that are still together currently.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch were one of the success stories from the season and one of three couples to get engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise finale.

Kenny and Mari had their sights set on one another early in the season, although they hit a rough patch when Kenny found himself in a complicated love triangle. Kenny was sought after by several women on the island after Mari suggested they explore other people.

Despite Mari being the one to initiate their break, Kenny became the most wanted on the island. Kenny went on dates with Demi Burnett and Tia Booth, as Mari realized she actually did want to be exclusive with Kenny.

When Mari expressed her desire for exclusivity with Kenny, the boy band manager was willing to reconnect with her since she’s who he wanted most of all.

From then on, Kenny and Mari’s relationship appeared pretty smooth, and Kenny got down on one knee to ask Mari to marry him at the end of the season.

Mari said yes, and the two have been planning their wedding ever since.

Kenny and Mari have also taken significant steps in their relationship, including moving in together. It seems they are one of the Bachelor Nation couples that could genuinely go the distance.

Other lasting couples that came out of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 include Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin, Chris Conran and Alayah Benavidez, and BIP villains Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.