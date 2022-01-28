Bachelor in Paradise’s Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are officially moving in together

Bachelor in Paradise’s Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are moving in together. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin have signed a lease and are officially moving in together.

Kenny posted a picture to his Instagram Story with the big life update, revealing that the couple is taking the next step in their relationship.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin reveal they are moving to Chicago

“@mari_pepin and I have signed the lease on a new apartment here in Chicago,” Kenny captioned a photo of the two sitting at a table together.

Mari reposted the photo with the caption, “Can’t wait to keep annoying you and scaring you and loving you every day.”

Mari revealed late last year that she was planning to move to Chicago to be with Kenny. The couple has also talked next steps in planning their wedding and looking for the perfect venue for the occasion.

Fans appeared surprised but happy for the couple in this reddit thread.

“They’re sweet! I like when a couple you wouldn’t put together end up proving everyone wrong!” read one popular comment.

Pic credit: @HotMessExpress96/Reddit

“I was so wrong about them. Congrats Mari and Kenny,” wrote another fan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @jamb2019/Reddit

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch had a rocky relationship on Bachelor in Paradise

Although Mari and Kenny had a rocky relationship on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, the two eventually sorted out their differences and left the beach happily engaged.

Kenny paid tribute to their time on Bachelor in Paradise with a taco emoji on his Instagram story update. The emoji referred to a controversial one-on-one date the couple shared on the show where they were each turned into human tacos.

Both Mari and Kenny were game to go along with the silly idea, and took turns eating taco ingredients off of each other’s naked bodies.

The date appears to have cemented their relationship as they were one of three couples to leave the beach engaged. Although fellow contestants Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are still going strong, historic couple Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian have recently confirmed their split.

Viewers were skeptical of the pair after their appearance on Bachelor in Paradise where both Mari and Kenny expressed doubts about their relationship. Kenny even briefly engaged in a fling with contestant Demi Burnett after Mari retreated from their burgeoning relationship.

Both Mari and Kenny reunited when they realized their feelings were stronger for one another than what they had felt before.

It appears they made the right choice and are still going strong as they make the leap to moving in together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.