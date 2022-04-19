Mari Pepin celebrates 26th birthday 

Mari Pepin turns 26 over Easter weekend. Pic credit: ABC

It’s been a busy birthday season for several Bachelor Nation stars, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Mari Pepin.

Mari Pepin turned 26 over the weekend.

To celebrate, Mari spent time with her BIP fiancée Kenny Braasch eating dinner and trying new desserts.

Mari Pepin enjoys birthday dinner with Kenny Braasch

Mari Pepin took to Instagram to share photos from her 26th birthday dinner.

In the photos, Mari wore a long sleeve blue sweater and a fresh face of natural makeup as she smiled with her signature dark tresses hanging down and wavy.

Mari also shared a photo sitting in a booth at the Chili’s restaurant with fiance Kenny Braasch who wore a leather jacket with a red plaid flannel and white tee underneath.

Mari posed in front of a chocolate molten lava cake which she revealed is her favorite dessert for several of the photos.

Mari captioned the post, “T W E N T Y S I X (& a day) Amazing dinner last night at Mastro’s and then topped it off with @kennybraasch10 first molten cake (my fav dessert in the whole wide world) today! He liked it Swipe for the proof lol.”

Mari concluded her caption by mentioning the Easter holiday, writing, “Thanks for all the love yesterday! and Happy Easter!”

Kenny Braasch took to his Instagram stories to share his take on Mari’s birthday dinner.

Sharing a clip of Mari enjoying her food, Kenny wrote, “Expensive dinner last night for her birthday when I could’ve just taken her to Chilis.”

Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

It seems Mari was encouraged by both her birthday dinner and the love she received from Kenny, friends, family, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise

Mari and Kenny have become one of Bachelor Nation’s success stories as the pair met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Kenny and Mari’s BIP journey wasn’t always smooth sailing. The two briefly broke up, and Kenny found himself in a messy love square with Mari Pepin, Demi Burnett, and Tia Booth.

However, Kenny and Mari eventually found their way back to one another and fell deeper in love.

At the end of the season, Kenny and Mari were one of the three couples to get engaged and have remained engaged along with Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.

Kenny and Mari have been in the process of wedding planning, and it’s likely more details about their wedding will emerge as time goes on.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.