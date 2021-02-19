Margaret Josephs sheds light on Joe and Melissa Gorga’s marriage troubles this season

Margaret Joseph dishes on Joe and Melissa Gorga’s marriage. Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has given us a lot to talk about during its Season 11 premiere, and there’s so much more to come.

One unexpected storyline that will soon play out is the relationship struggles between Melissa and Joe Gorga.

We’ve admired the couple’s sweet relationship for many years but now we’ll witness another side to their 16-year union.

Now, castmate Margaret Josephs is sharing her views on what’s causing tension with Joe and Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat on Housewives Nightcap and she dished about the reality TV couple.

Margaret has her own views on what really affected Melissa and Joe’s marriage.

“I think Melissa is not the same girl that he married,” opined Margaret. “She was a young Italian housewife home with little kids. She’s, you know, grown into a successful businesswoman. Her kids have gotten older. She’s not the Italian housewife that’s staying home.”

The RHONJ star continued, ” She’s…become, a global figure and…I think that’s hard for some men to deal with when their wives grow into something that they didn’t marry. And he’s not good with change.”

However, despite the new dynamics in their relationship Margaret has no doubts that the Gorgas will be just fine.

“I think their relationship obviously is going to survive it, but I think men, in general, have a hard time dealing with change,” admitted the 53-year-old.

Melissa Gorga admits to marriage issues with Joe

Melissa and Joe have showcased their life on marriage on the Real Housewives of New Jersey for over a decade. During that time, they’ve remained a united front.

However, Melissa recently shared that viewers will see another side of her and Joe this season, and acknowledged that they went through a rough patch.

“This season, it’s very raw. It’s very real. It’s very different this season for Joe and I,” revealed the RHONJ star. “We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong.”

Nonetheless, the Jersey girl shared the same sentiment as Margaret regarding the issues in her marriage.

She also admitted that Joe does have a hard time with the changes that she has gone through over the years.

“He likes things to stay the same. I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage,” confessed Melissa.

She added, “I’m growing. So it’s either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.