Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Margaret Josephs sheds light on Joe and Melissa Gorga’s marriage troubles this season


RHONJ star gives her views on Joe and Melissa Gorga's marriage issues
Margaret Joseph dishes on Joe and Melissa Gorga’s marriage. Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has given us a lot to talk about during its Season 11 premiere, and there’s so much more to come.

One unexpected storyline that will soon play out is the relationship struggles between Melissa and Joe Gorga.

We’ve admired the couple’s sweet relationship for many years but now we’ll witness another side to their 16-year union.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Now, castmate Margaret Josephs is sharing her views on what’s causing tension with Joe and Melissa.

monsterscriticsreality

182 193

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Amazing work ladies 🙌🏼 Happy Friday all!! #RHOBH
(Credit: @shaniachristinad / TikTok)
...

View

Feb 19

0 0
Open
Amazing work ladies 🙌🏼 Happy Friday all!! #RHOBH (Credit: @shaniachristinad / TikTok) . . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #tiktok #tiktokchallenge

Amazing work ladies 🙌🏼 Happy Friday all!! #RHOBH
(Credit: @shaniachristinad / TikTok)
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #tiktok #tiktokchallenge ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Tayshia Adams adds her thoughts on the latest #BachelorNation controversy involving Chris Harrison. ...

View

Feb 19

1 0
Open
Tayshia Adams adds her thoughts on the latest #BachelorNation controversy involving Chris Harrison. Read her full statement at the link in the bio. 🌹 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #tashiaadams #tayshiaadams #chrisharrison #tayshiaadamsbachelorette #drama

Tayshia Adams adds her thoughts on the latest #BachelorNation controversy involving Chris Harrison. Read her full statement at the link in the bio. 🌹
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #tashiaadams #tayshiaadams #chrisharrison #tayshiaadamsbachelorette #drama ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Watch clips of casting special and read what Dr. Pepper is now saying about their decision to cast ...

View

Feb 19

3 0
Open
Watch clips of casting special and read what Dr. Pepper is now saying about their decision to cast Chris in now deleted post at link in the bio. Follow for more. (🎥 credit: Lifetime (re-edited)) (Dr. Pepper statement, screenshot credit: @mafsfan) . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #paigebanks #chriswilliams #mafsfan #lifetimetv #lifetimemafs #mafslifetime @mafs #marriedatfirstsightusa #marriedatfirstsightseason12 #mafsatl #drama

Watch clips of casting special and read what Dr. Pepper is now saying about their decision to cast Chris in now deleted post at link in the bio. Follow for more.
(🎥 credit: Lifetime (re-edited)) (Dr. Pepper statement, screenshot credit: @mafsfan)
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige #paigebanks #chriswilliams #mafsfan #lifetimetv #lifetimemafs #mafslifetime @mafs #marriedatfirstsightusa #marriedatfirstsightseason12 #mafsatl #drama ...

3 0

Margaret Josephs dishes on Joe and Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat on Housewives Nightcap and she dished about the reality TV couple.

Margaret has her own views on what really affected Melissa and Joe’s marriage.

“I think Melissa is not the same girl that he married,” opined Margaret. “She was a young Italian housewife home with little kids. She’s, you know, grown into a successful businesswoman. Her kids have gotten older. She’s not the Italian housewife that’s staying home.”

The RHONJ star continued, ” She’s…become, a global figure and…I think that’s hard for some men to deal with when their wives grow into something that they didn’t marry. And he’s not good with change.”

However, despite the new dynamics in their relationship Margaret has no doubts that the Gorgas will be just fine.

“I think their relationship obviously is going to survive it, but I think men, in general, have a hard time dealing with change,” admitted the 53-year-old.

Melissa Gorga admits to marriage issues with Joe

Melissa and Joe have showcased their life on marriage on the Real Housewives of New Jersey for over a decade. During that time, they’ve remained a united front.

However, Melissa recently shared that viewers will see another side of her and Joe this season, and acknowledged that they went through a rough patch.

“This season, it’s very raw. It’s very real. It’s very different this season for Joe and I,” revealed the RHONJ star. “We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong.”

Nonetheless, the Jersey girl shared the same sentiment as Margaret regarding the issues in her marriage.

She also admitted that Joe does have a hard time with the changes that she has gone through over the years.

“He likes things to stay the same. I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage,” confessed Melissa.

She added, “I’m growing. So it’s either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x