Margaret Josephs says there will be ‘no happy endings’ at the RHONJ reunion

RHONJ cast had no resolve after the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo/Danielle Del Valle

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion aired last night and it certainly kicked off with a bang. The cast members faced off following an explosive season but Margaret wants to taper the expectations of viewers before the three-part event ends.

She made it clear that there will be no happy endings among the cast.

Margaret confessed — during a recent interview where she teased what’s left to come in the next two parts of the reunion — that there will be no resolve. Apparently, the women were not able to hash out their differences and come to a resolution as they’ve done in reunions past.

Some of the other Jersey cast have also reiterated that sentiment and so has host Andy Cohen, who is probably still recovering from what went down during filming.

Margaret Josephs admits there will be ‘no happy endings’ at the reunion

The first part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion kicked off last night and things quickly turned ugly. People are still talking about the tense faceoff between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice over the OG’s wedding.

Not only did Teresa double down on her decision to not have her sister-in-law as a bridesmaid, but she also made it clear that while they are related by marriage they are anything but close. The moment might have been sad to watch, but Margaret wants viewers to get ready for more sad moments.

“You can expect no happy endings,” admitted Margaret during a chat with OK Magazine. “You can expect no resolve, you can expect huff-outs, screaming and just no one getting along. Not a happy ending from a lot of people.”

Margaret Josephs wants Tracey Barber back for another season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star didn’t resolve anything with Teresa Giudice at the reunion and she’s still not BFFs with Jennifer Aydin. However, her friendships with the other women are still intact.

The 55-year-old noted that she has spoken to Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, and even newbie Tracy Barber since filming the reunion.

Speaking of Tracey, rumors have been swirling that she has not been asked back for another season, but Margaret confessed that she enjoyed having the newbie on the show this season.

“I love her, I think she’s great, I think she’s the voice of reason, she’s very smart,” remarked Margaret. “I really enjoy being with her and Tiki very much. I feel like I made some good friends.”

As for whether she would want the couple back for future seasons of the show, Margaret responded “Of course, I would love it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.