Margaret Josephs says Teresa Giudice should not have brought up cheating rumors ‘if there’s no receipts’


Margaret Josephs talks cheating rumors on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s been three weeks since the Season 11 premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but fans are still talking about the explosive first episode.

After Teresa Giudice dropped the bomb that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband might be cheating on her, things took an ugly turn.

The two women have still not hashed things out after their first attempt only made the situation worse.

And now, Margaret Josephs is doing just that.

The RHONJ star recently explained why she thinks Teresa should have kept the cheating rumors to herself.

Margaret Josephs says Teresa Giudice needs receipts

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on In The Know.

She dished all about the drama that’s been going down in Jersey.

The explosive confrontation between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice quickly became a topic of conversation during the interview.

And, Margaret made it known that the OG needed proof before coming to the group with cheating rumors.

“Certain things you can say,” noted Margaret. “But like accusing when there’s no basis for it and you don’t come with…the receipts, you know, then don’t say it.”

The RHONJ star continued, “I don’t think she should have ever brought it up if there’s no receipts. If she had the urge to bring it up, you don’t bring it up at a f***king party.”

The 53-year-old shared that if Teresa felt Jackie really needed to know about the rumor, then it should have been a private moment.

Instead, Teresa pretty much went around to the cast during Evan Goldschneider’s birthday party and spilled the beans to everyone except Jackie.

“I would never do it in front of Jackie’s…her closet girlfriends ever, the guy’s birthday party, I mean you know timing’s everything.”

Does Teresa Giudice need to reveal her source?

During her chat with the media outlet, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about the cheating drama.

She noted that Teresa’s timing was certainly off when she dropped the bomb at Evan’s birthday party.

However, the RHONJ star also noted that without revealing the source of the rumor there was no point in even bringing it up.

“It could be an intimate moment, ‘I heard this…’ in a loving way if you really wanted her to know something like this,” explained Margaret. “But especially if you’re not gonna reveal your sources why even bring it up?”

Unfortunately for Jackie, her castmate did bring it up and the already strained relationship between the two women has now gotten worse.

It’s not clear if Teresa and Jackie will be able to resolve their differences before the season ends, but so far it’s not looking that way.

After the explosive confrontation, Jackie decided to take a break from the group and skipped out on the cast trip.

So, I guess we’ll have to wait and see if these two Jersey Housewives can start fresh and move on from the drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

