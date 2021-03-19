Margaret Josephs calls it ‘embarrassing’ that Michelle Pais’s husband sent her to do his dirty work

Margaret Josephs does not like how the Joe Gorga money rumor was handled. Pic credit:Bravo

The Joe Gorga money rumor was officially put to rest on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but that doesn’t mean the conversation has ended.

Newbie Michelle Pais dropped a bomb some time ago by claiming that Joe Gorga owed her husband, Jonathan Steingraber thousands of dollars.

Allegedly, the two men had worked on a project together and Jonathan did not get paid after the project ended.

However, instead of bringing up the situation to Joe himself, his wife was the one who told made the confession to one of the Housewives.

And as you can imagine some of the Jersey women are scoffing their nose at that!

Did Michelle Pais do her husband’s dirty work?

Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania were both featured on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

And they dished about the confrontation that went down during the latest episode.

As it turns out the women are not impressed that Jonathon let his wife bring up the money situation instead of just going to Joe Gorga himself.

“If somebody owed me money and I was a man I wouldn’t go through a bunch of women to tell him,” shared Dolores.

“Is that like baby stuff?” chimed in Margaret.

“It’s just not what I’m used to,” responded Dolores.

Thankfully the men were able to sort out their issues during the latest episode of RHONJ.

Joe and Jon came face to face at Teresa’s pool party and they were able to hash things out and let bygones be bygones.

However, as far as Margaret and Dolores are concerned husbands should not involve their wives in their own mess.

Margaret Josephs calls the situation embarrasing

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars continued to express their opinion about Michelle and Jonathan.

“Nobody gets their wife involved in their business,” exclaimed Margaret. “Handle it yourself.”

But not only was the 53-year-old outraged that Jonathon got his wife to bring up the money, issue, the RHONJ star was also annoyed that Michelle actually did it.

“That she did it, is even more ridiculous,” noted Margaret.

“Oh, what am I gotta do, collect Frank’s money if somebody owes him? interjected Dolores. “Can you picture Frank Catania sending me to collect his money?”

“No!” responded Margaret. “It’s so embarrassing.”

“You’re sending your wife to collect your money? I was mortified,” added the Jersey Housewife.

Do you think that Jonathan actually sent Michelle to do his dirty work?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.