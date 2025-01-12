MAFS: Where are they now? Miles and Karen

Karen Landry and Miles Williams were on track to be a successful Married at First Sight couple, much like their friends Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya.

However, things didn’t work out the way they had planned.

Miles signed up for the show because he was searching for a wife and trusted that the experts could find his ideal partner.

Karen had been single for five years and was ready to find her ideal match.

It was a slow process for the duo, especially Karen, but we witnessed growth throughout the eight-week experiment.

On Decision Day, Miles and Karen chose to stay married and commit to working on their marriage without the TV cameras.

Things were going well for a while until we noticed they hadn’t updated their YouTube channel or shared photos of each other in several months.

Miles eventually shared the news in 2023 that he and Karen were separated.

However, plenty of time has passed since then, so where are Karen and Miles today?

MAFS star Karen Landry was not doing well after her divorce

Karen took a break from YouTube while dealing with mental health challenges after her divorce.

However, she returned in 2024 and confessed that she stayed away from social media while going through lots of anxiety and turmoil.

Karen shared an update with her YouTube followers, noting that she and Miles were officially divorced.

The MAFS Season 11 alum is still on the road to fully healing but is doing much better, socializing, sharing content online, and posting about her passion for cooking.

In 2024, Karen gave us all the feels when she posted a video with one of our all-time faves, Amani, during a fun day shopping together.

“When is the last time you and your bestie went to @target and had a shopping spree?” she wrote. “We all deserve to play in Target with our bestie.”

Meanwhile, Karen’s return to social media is paying off, snagging a 2024 partnership with Kleenex on National Breakup Day.

It was a perfect fit for the Baton Rouge native, who looked stunning in her post.

“How do you get over a breakup?” she asked her followers. “My last one was tough and I wish I would have had a timeline to get over it. I didn’t, BUT YOU CAN!”

Karen hasn’t shared much about her personal life, so we’re not sure if she’s dating anyone special.

However, we’re keeping our eyes and ears open for any clues, and the moment we find out anything, we’ll share it ASAP.

Miles Williams is ready for 2025

The MAFS star has talked about his passion for education and working with young kids, and he’s focused on that for the past several years.

He was promoted to elementary school principal in 2022 and is still doing what he loves.

Miles has also remained close with his best friend Woody, and the duo stylishly celebrated Black excellence at the 2024 Miami Flashmob—a networking event for black men.

Miles hasn’t posted about his personal life since his divorce from Karen, mostly focusing on his career.

He joined forces with castmate Bennett Kirschner for a series called Life is A Broadcast: How to Act Like Yourself on Reality TV, sharing their expertise with budding reality TV stars.

Miles had a “great” 2024, and he’s ready to see what the new year will bring.

In his latest post, he shared a wrap-up of 2024 and wrote, “2025 is about to be life changing. Stick with me.”

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.