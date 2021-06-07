MAFS: Where Are They Now is set to premiere this Wednesday and give update on Season 12 cast

Married at First Sight Season 12 star, Paige, smiles brightly in the calm before the storm on her wedding day. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Married at First Sight Season 12 couples will return to our television screens this Wednesday with new life updates.

According to Lifetime, the series special will check in with the Season 12 couples four months after Decision Day, “as both the newlywed and the newly single give updates on how their lives have changed since the cameras went away.”

Following the tumultuous Decision Day, the Atlanta couples were last televised together on the reunion episode, where tensions were high.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Married at First Sight reunion filmed before the cast had seen all the episodes from Season 12, so this Wednesday’s special will allow fans to gain current insight into how the cast is faring since partaking in this unique experiment.

The Season 12 couples kept plenty of fans talking and tuning in to witness the couples’ many twists and turns. Fans remain curious to know who is still married and who is divorced all this time later, especially with how unpredictable certain couples were throughout this season.

Most of the Atlanta cast is active on Social Media where fans are able to gather some insight into who may still be together or not.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Briana and Vincent both post photos on their Instagram, expressing their adoration for one another (including in Spanish), indicating their marriage is still going strong.

Season 12 couples join Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam

On top of their social media affection, a good sign that Briana and Vincent and Eric and Virginia are likely still together is the recent announcement that these two Atlanta couples have joined the new season of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

Their life as newlyweds will continue to be documented along with other Married at First Sight fan favorites.

Ryan and Clara appear to still be happily married as well. They recently celebrated Ryan’s 30th birthday together, with fellow castmates and, of course, donuts.

As for Jacob and Haley, they do not appear to have made any reconciliation with each other, but they do remain close to fellow cast members. Haley has posted several photos from her meet-ups with the women from the Atlanta cast on her social media and Jacob recently attended a birthday event for Ryan, along with season 12 castmate Eric.

Married at First Sight divorcees, Chris and Paige, are the wild card

The status of Chris and Paige’s relationship continually ebbs and flows as the couple that stirred up the most controversy and unpredictability this season, leading fans to be skeptical of where they are now.

Chris and Paige’s roller coaster relationship, just barely ended in divorce, and both revealed during the reunion that, while landing on divorce, they sought counseling after the show to see if they could make it work.

Despite being outspoken on social media throughout his season, Chris hasn’t posted anything related to the show as of recent. Paige is as gracious on social media as she was on the show, thanking her mom for supporting her during this difficult time and even congratulating a loved one on their recent engagement.

With all the national attention and the constant rumor mill swirling about the cast, the Where Are They Now special will allow the cast to speak out and confirm the status of their relationships for themselves.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday at 9/8c on Lifetime.