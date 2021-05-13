Married at First Sight fans relieved that Paige Banks finally came to her senses on Decision Day

MAFS fans react to Paige’s final decision. Pic credit:Lifetime

Chris Williams and Paige Banks were back on our TV screens last night for the season finale of Married at First Sight.

After a tumultuous season of breakups and makeups that had fans highly frustrated, we got a well-needed break from Chris and Paige for a few episodes.

However, the couple returned on Decision Day to make the ultimate choice of whether to stay married or get divorced and while many assumed it would be an easy decision, especially for Paige, their sit down proved highly frustrating.

Paige is confused about her decision

Paige had Married at First Sight fans on edge during her appearance.

After Chris claimed that they were both undecided, the experts made it known that they needed to make a decision, but the interaction became overwhelming for the 25-year-old.

She tearfully walked off stage and asked to speak with one of the producers and we caught a short snippet of their conversation.

“I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I feel like part of me looks stupid as f#*k,” confessed the MAFS star. “[He’s] been saying ‘I’m undecided and I’m tryna like gage what’s real.”

While Paige was having her chat backstage Pastor Cal commented on the situation and shared some insight with viewers.

“Some people think that getting married at first sight is easy, but until you actually do it, you never know,” admitted the expert.” It’s not our job as experts or producers to make their decisions for them, it’s their decision. But these two have pulled each other back and forth for so long that right now they need clarity.”

It’s not clear what the producer said to Paige, but after their chat, she returned and was ready to make her decision.

Viewers are thankful that Paige finally ended her marriage

The Married at First Sight star returned to the stage with more clarity on what decision she wanted to make, and she shared her thoughts with Chris and the experts.

“Think I’m catching myself bout to do the same things that I’ve been doing… trying to like [retrieve] that little bit of hope for us cause I do see a lot of admirable qualities in Chris. But I’ve never really chosen myself either and to be honest, I don’t really think that things will change,” admitted Paige.

“Just for my emotional and mental health I think I need to go ahead and not stay married,” she finally added.

Fans were thankful that the MAFS star finally decided to get divorced and they were very vocal on Twitter.

Paige: I feel like God puts us together for a reason



God: pic.twitter.com/LzHSzH6dDJ — MG (@mabel425) May 13, 2021

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.